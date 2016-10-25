October 25, 2016

NCVO raises $133,000

October 25, 2016
screen-shot-2016-10-25-at-1-03-06-pmjoan-wilsonThe NCVO’s main annual fundraiser took place on Saturday 22nd October, 2016 and was broadcast live from 7pm to midnight on CITN/Cayman 27 and Radio Cayman. Viewers phoned in with their donations/pledges on the night to the dedicated phone line for the event.

Photo taken by Simon Pitcher of Simon's Picture (www.picture.ky)

The target was $140,000 and it was very nearly reached – $133,ooo.

The NCVO is a non-profit, charitable organisation that is dedicated to the care, education and well-being of children and

families in need of support in the Cayman Islands.

Projects run by the NCVO include:
The Nadine Andreas Residential Foster Home

“Miss Nadine’s” Pre-School

Jack & Jill Nursery

The Caring Cousins Welfare Fund

The John Gray Fund

butterfield-telephonistThere was a variety of fabulous entertainment that included Bonafide, Trinity, Melody Allenger, James Geary, Flamenco Caribe, Gordon Solomon, Quincy Brown, Andre Garcia, Liz Wyatt, Joan Wilson, Roy Bodden, Quincy Brown, Deame Lee and Little Magic.



MAGES: NCVO/iNews

 

