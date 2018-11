Volunteer Training Series Are you a current volunteer or would you like to become a volunteer at NGCI? We need you! Gallery volunteers are one of our most vital assets and we are keen to attract interested people dedicated to arts andinvite you to attend the upcoming Volunteer Training Series. Cayman Art History – Wednesday, 21 November, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm New volunteers coming on board will be required to attend a minimum of one session and complete an induction and orientation before starting. Interested in becoming a volunteer? Click here for details. Volunteer Application Form Email development@nationalgallery. org.ky to register or call (345) 945 8111. Open Call for Artists – Deadline 26 November Davin Ebanks -Waterline Eastern and Western Passage The National Gallery is launching a new biennial exhibition and award that seeks to showcase the very best of Cayman’s artistic landscape. The inaugural exhibition will be an open call with a wide latitude that will enable diverse and varied expression. Artists are invited to submit work for consideration and to engage in an internationally juried process. Contemporary work in a wide variety of media from painting, photography, new media including video, experimental film and sound works, collage, digital collage, sculpture, drawing, installation, textiles, ceramics, fibre arts, performance and prints, will be considered. Selected Artwork will feature in a three-month long exhibition at the National Gallery and in the accompanying exhibition catalogue. In addition, each year one exhibiting artist will be awarded the Juror’s Selection Award with a significant monetary prize and the opportunity to develop a solo exhibition with the National Gallery. For more information, submission process and deadlines, please email Assistant Curator, Simon Tatum KAABOO Names Exhibiting Artists Congratulations to the named artists exhibiting at KAABOO Cayman! Support local arts. Purchase KAABOO tickets to see the exhibiting artists through NGCI’s designated ticket link kaaboocayman.com/ nationalgallery. NGCI will receive part proceeds from each ticket sold to support non-profit educational programming. Read more Membership Renewal Have you renewed your membership? Don’t forget the wide range of amazing benefits that are available to our members that include: 1) An invitation to members’ preview evenings for each new exhibition.

2) An exclusive invitation to our Members’ Christmas Party.

3) National Gallery electronic newsletters and bulletins (optional).

4) First word on upcoming exhibitions, programming and NGCI National Collection acquisitions.

5) A 10% discount on all continuing education courses at NGCI.

6) A 10% discount in the National Gallery Gift Shop. And much more! Renew your membership here