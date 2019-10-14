October 13, 2019

Music is more than sound

By Paul McGowan From PS Audio

We find ourselves focusing on performance and sound quality a lot. Yet, music can be so much more than just sound.

Music is communication. A means of reaching deep into our inner beings.

Healing us when we’re sick.

Energizing us when we’re down.

Uplifting spirits.

Tears.

Laughter.

Inspiration.

Think of all the times you’ve been moved by the sound of music in your home.

How much is that worth to you? To your friends and family?

It may not take a great HiFi system to convey more than sound and connect us with music.

But it sure helps.

