Murder rate by country 2019 [Note where Cayman Islands stand – You might get a shock!]

From World Population Review

The most common type of violent crime is murder. Whether murder is self-inflicted, homicidal, or accidental, murder rates around the world vary greatly by country.

Several factors contribute to lower murder rates and overall crime rates. These include the wealth of a nation, effective law enforcement, strict weapons regulations, severity of punishments for committing murder and more.

According to the Global Study on Homicide 2019 published by the United Nations, 464,000 people died from violent crimes in 2017, more than armed combat and terrorism combined. The report states that countries with high firearm rates tend to have higher intentional homicide rates.

The murder rate is the number of murders per 100,000 people. According to the UN, the ten countries with the highest homicide rates are:

  1. El Salvador (61.80)
  2. Jamaica (57)
  3. Honduras (41.7)
  4. Belize (37.9)
  5. South Africa (35.9)
  6. Lesotho (Bahamas)
  7. Brazil (30.5)
  8. Saint Lucia (29.6)
  9. Guatemala (26.1)
  10. Dominica (25.7)

El Salvador has the highest homicide rate of 61.80 per 100,000 people. Luckily, homicides in El Salvador have fallen for the past three years.

According to the UN’s Global Study on Homicide, some drivers of homicide are organized crime, gender stereotypes, inequality, unemployment, political instability, firearms, and drugs. By identifying these, countries will be able to adopt policies that will indirectly help reduce their homicide rates.

There are several countries, however, that have exceptionally low homicide rates. The ten countries with the lowest murder rates are:

  1. Japan (0.2)
  2. Singapore (0.2)
  3. ChinaHong Kong (0.3)
  4. Luxembourg (0.3)
  5. Indonesia (0.4)
  6. Norway (0.5)
  7. Oman (0.5)
  8. Switzerland (0.5)
  9. United Arab Emirates (0.5)
  10. China (0.6)

A majority of the countries with the lowest homicide rates are located in Asia. Japan, which has the lowest murder rate in the world of 0.2 per 100,000, has very strict weapons regulations. Obtaining a firearm involves a very lengthy application process, and murder is punishable by hanging.

Below is a list of each country’s homicide rate (number of murders per 100,000 people).

CountryHomicide Rate per 100k Population 2019
El Salvador82.846,453,553
Honduras56.529,746,117
United States Virgin Islands49.26104,578
Jamaica47.012,948,279
Lesotho41.252,125,268
Belize37.60390,353
Saint Vincent And The Grenadines36.46110,589
Saint Kitts And Nevis34.2352,823
South Africa33.9758,558,270
Trinidad And Tobago30.881,394,973
Brazil29.53211,049,527
Guatemala27.2617,581,472
Colombia25.5050,339,443
Central African Republic19.764,745,185
Saint Lucia19.27182,790
Mexico19.26127,575,529
Curacao19.19163,424
Tuvalu18.6511,646
Puerto Rico18.512,933,408
Guyana18.37782,766
Swaziland17.291,148,130
Namibia17.142,494,530
Dominican Republic15.1810,738,958
Botswana15.042,303,697
South Sudan13.9011,062,113
Bermuda12.9662,506
Seychelles12.7497,739
Costa Rica11.905,047,561
Ivory Coast11.6325,716,544
Uganda11.5244,269,594
Cape Verde11.49549,935
Philippines11.02108,116,615
Barbados10.91287,025
Mali10.9019,658,031
Russia10.82145,872,256
Antigua And Barbuda10.3397,118
Grenada10.25112,003
Haiti10.0411,263,077
Mauritania9.944,525,696
Iraq9.8539,309,783
Nigeria9.85200,963,599
Panama9.674,246,439
Guinea Bissau9.551,920,922
Paraguay9.297,044,636
Chad9.0415,946,876
Togo9.008,082,366
Guinea8.8212,771,246
Cayman Islands8.4564,948
British Virgin Islands8.3730,030
Dominica8.3771,808
Suriname8.35581,372
Eritrea8.043,497,117
Gabon8.042,172,579
Papua New Guinea7.858,776,109
Comoros7.70850,886
Uruguay7.693,461,734
Madagascar7.6926,969,307
Peru7.6732,510,453
Ethiopia7.56112,078,730
Kiribati7.50117,606
Senegal7.3816,296,364
Nicaragua7.376,545,502
Laos7.017,169,455
Tanzania6.9558,005,463
Zimbabwe6.6714,645,468
Djibouti6.48973,560
Afghanistan6.3538,041,754
Ukraine6.3443,993,638
Bolivia6.3011,513,100
Benin6.1811,801,151
Burundi6.0211,530,580
Argentina5.9444,780,677
Turks And Caicos Islands5.9338,191
Ecuador5.8517,373,662
Mongolia5.663,225,167
American Samoa5.4055,312
United States5.35329,064,917
Greenland5.3156,672
Zambia5.3017,861,030
Lithuania5.252,759,627
Sudan5.1642,813,238
Cuba4.9911,333,483
Kenya4.8752,573,973
Angola4.8531,825,295
Kazakhstan4.8118,551,427
Kyrgyzstan4.496,415,850
Montenegro4.46627,987
Niger4.4423,310,715
Pakistan4.41216,565,318
Turkey4.3183,429,615
Somalia4.3115,442,905
Turkmenistan4.225,942,089
Cameroon4.1725,876,380
Lebanon3.996,855,713
Timor Leste3.951,293,119
Solomon Islands3.77669,823
Belarus3.589,452,411
Chile3.4618,952,038
Mozambique3.4030,366,036
Latvia3.361,906,743
Sao Tome And Principe3.36215,056
Thailand3.2469,625,582
New Caledonia3.23282,750
Liberia3.234,937,374
India3.221,366,417,754
Moldova3.194,043,263
Estonia3.191,325,648
Samoa3.15197,097
Palau3.1118,008
Tunisia3.0511,694,719
Gibraltar3.0133,701
Uzbekistan3.0032,981,716
Armenia2.982,957,731
Albania2.702,880,917
Sri Lanka2.5521,323,733
Rwanda2.5212,626,950
Guam2.51167,294
Libya2.506,777,452
Bangladesh2.50163,046,161
Equatorial Guinea2.311,355,986
Myanmar2.2754,045,420
Fiji2.26889,953
Syria2.2017,070,135
Nepal2.1628,608,710
Azerbaijan2.1410,047,718
Vanuatu2.13299,882
Malaysia2.1131,949,777
Hungary2.079,684,679
Belgium1.9511,539,328
Aruba1.93106,314
Cambodia1.8416,486,542
Mauritius1.821,269,668
Kuwait1.804,207,083
Malawi1.7318,628,747
Sierra Leone1.717,813,215
Canada1.6837,411,047
Ghana1.6830,417,856
Tajikistan1.619,321,018
Macedonia1.592,083,459
Jordan1.5510,101,694
Vietnam1.5296,462,106
Saudi Arabia1.5034,268,528
Finland1.425,532,156
Serbia1.398,772,235
Israel1.368,519,377
Algeria1.3643,053,054
France1.3565,129,728
Bosnia And Herzegovina1.283,301,000
Romania1.2519,364,557
Morocco1.2436,471,769
United Kingdom1.2067,530,172
Germany1.1883,517,045
Bulgaria1.147,000,119
Bhutan1.13763,092
Cyprus1.111,198,575
Sweden1.0810,036,379
Slovakia1.055,457,013
Croatia1.044,130,304
Georgia0.993,996,765
New Zealand0.994,783,063
Denmark0.985,771,876
Tonga0.95104,494
Australia0.9425,203,198
Malta0.94440,372
United Arab Emirates0.899,770,529
Ireland0.804,882,495
Maldives0.75530,953
Greece0.7510,473,455
Luxembourg0.72615,729
Palestine0.694,981,420
Italy0.6760,550,075
Poland0.6737,887,768
Oman0.664,974,986
Austria0.668,955,102
Portugal0.6410,226,187
Spain0.6346,736,776
China0.621,433,783,686
Czech Republic0.6110,689,209
Netherlands0.5517,097,130
Switzerland0.548,591,365
Bahrain0.521,641,172
Norway0.515,378,857
Indonesia0.50270,625,568
Brunei0.49433,285
Slovenia0.482,078,654
Qatar0.382,832,067
French Polynesia0.38279,287
Burkina Faso0.3720,321,378
Singapore0.325,804,337
Iceland0.30339,031
Japan0.28126,860,301
Nauru0.0010,756
Isle Of Man0.0084,584
Liechtenstein0.0038,019
Monaco0.0038,964
San Marino0.0033,860
Andorra0.0077,142

