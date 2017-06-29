MSNBC is not happy about President Trump’s Twitter attack on ‘Morning Joe’ hosts

By Libby Hill From Los Angeles Times

MSNBC has called out President Trump after his Thursday morning tweets in which he attacked “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

“It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job,” an MSNBC spokesperson said in a statement to The Times on Thursday.

The president’s early-morning tweets called Scarborough “Psycho Joe” and Brzezinski “Low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and alleged that the pair had invited themselves to Mar-a-Lago, a private club in Florida owned by Trump and dubbed the “Winter White House,” over New Year’s.

Most shocking of all, Trump went on to accuse Brzezinski of “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”