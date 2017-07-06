From Caribbean News Service

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad, Jul 06 2017 – Mr Justice Barrow has assumed office at the headquarters of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

President of the Caribbean Court of Justice Sir Dennis Byron, welcomed the newest judge to the CCJ bench.

“I have no doubt that Mr Justice Barrow will serve the citizens of the Caribbean with fervour and with the wisdom, strength of character and sense of fairness that has characterised his distinguished career. We are grateful to have him on the bench of the CCJ and as a part of the leadership team at the Court.”

Mr. Justice Barrow has had judicial appointments across the region, served on the International Labour Organisation’s Committee of Experts and has had a career in private practice for over 4 decades.

He is a graduate of the University of the West Indies with a Bachelor of Laws and received a Legal Education Certificate from the Norman Manley Law School.

In 2007, Mr. Justice Barrow was selected by the Bar Association of Belize for its prestigious Custos Justitiae Award for excellence in the practice of law. He was also awarded the insignia for Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for his distinguished service to Belize and the field of law in 2012.

For more on this story go to: http://caribbeannewsservice.com/now/mr-justice-barrow-joins-the-ccj-bench/