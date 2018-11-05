MOVEMBER- Men’s Cancer Awareness Month Event in Cayman Islands

Things are about to get hairy, but for a good cause! November is Men’s Health Awareness Month where men will toss aside their razors to grow a mustache or beard to show support for men fighting their biggest fight. This may be testicular or prostate cancer or a mental health sickness among other health concerns.

Medical Director of Miami Cancer Institute for Baptist Health South Florida, Dr. Omar Llaguna will be a guest speaker at the Men’s Cancer Awareness Evening and Medical Lecture- hosted by Cayman Islands Cancer Society and Baptist Health International (e-vite attached). He will be sharing tips, tricks and data on cancer prevention.

Please see attached additional details:

Date: Thursday, November 8 th at 6PM

at 6PM Location: 19-81 Brewing Co. Darcy Drive, George Town, Cayman Islands

OMAR H. LLAGUNA, M.D.

Omar H. Llaguna, M.D., is a Board-certified general surgeon and a member of Baptist Health Medical Group. He specializes in surgical oncology and endocrine surgery.

A South Florida native, he graduated from La Immaculata La Salle High School, completed his bachelor’s degree at the University

of Miami, and earned a master’s degree at Nova Southeastern University. He received his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine, where he graduated with high honors, and completed his surgical internship at Maimonides Medical Center, where he received the Surgical Intern of the Year award.

Dr. Llaguna completed his general surgery residency at Beth Israel Medical, where he served as chief resident and received multiple awards including the Surgical Resident Scholarly Achievement Award, Albert Einstein College of Medicine Medical Teaching Award and the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons’ Outstanding Laparoendoscopic Resident Award. Dedicated to cancer care, he went on to complete a clinical fellowship in surgical oncology and endocrine surgery at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.

In 2011, he returned to South Florida and partnered with Dr. Juan- Carlos Verdeja, Dr. Jorge R. Rabaza, Dr. Anthony M. Gonzalez and Dr. Jaime Rodriguez of Baptist Health Medical Surgery Group. More recently, he has accepted the appointment of assistant professor of surgery at Florida International University’s Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine.

He is a diplomate of the American Board of Surgery, associate fellow of the American College of Surgeons, fellow of the Society of Surgical Oncology, and member of the Americas Hepato-Pancreato- Biliary Association.