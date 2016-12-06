Mourant Ozannes named a Top Employer in the Cayman Islands

From Cayman Finance

Mourant Ozannes has been named as a Top Employer within the ‘Large Employer Recipients’ category, at this year’s Cayman Islands Society of Human Resources Professionals awards.

Now in its 7th year, the Top Employer Awards sets out to determine the best places of work in the Cayman Islands and Mourant Ozannes was one of only two law firms to be short-listed.

The awards aim to recognise leading organisations for their efforts in attracting and retaining employees, and their contributions to the local community. The CISHRP hopes that this will encourage and create a better working environment for clients of Cayman firms to do business.

Cayman Office Managing Partner, Peter Hayden, said: “We are thrilled to receive this accolade. Independent recognition in this way is testament to the great efforts we take to ensure our employees are happy and enjoy being part of the Mourant Ozannes team. We actively seek to develop our people and encourage them to fulfil their potential as well as empowering them to get involved with local community activities and support local charities.”

The Mourant Ozannes team in Cayman is substantial, with over 80 people based in the firm’s offices at Camana Bay. The team has a significant track record of achieving results for local and international clients, in both transactions and disputes, collaborating on client work across an international network.

SOURCE: http://www.caymanfinances.com/2016/12/mourant-ozannes-named-top-employer-cayman-islands/

