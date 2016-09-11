Nineteen young Caymanians have successfully completed their internships at Mourant Ozannes where they have had an opportunity to get first-hand experience of working in a leading law firm.

Over the Summer period, a series of students drawn from the Cayman Finance Work Experience Scheme and direct from Cayman Islands schools spent between two and four weeks working alongside lawyers and other professionals in the Camana Bay offices of the international law firm.

This year the firm increased its support of the Cayman Finance Work Experience Programme, offering seats to four students: Shania Thomas and Dana Douglas, who secured placements as Corporate Services Assistants, and Patrisia Thompson and Zared Franklin, who worked as Legal Assistants.

Mourant Ozannes Cayman Office Managing Partner, Peter Hayden, said: “It is great to see so many students participating in this programme which allows them to gain a real insight into working in a law firm and assists them to make better informed decisions on their future careers. Many students come back to work with us again in following years, join our scholarship programme or join the firm after graduating. We wish them all the best with their studies.”

Cayman Finance intern, Zared Franklin, joined Mourant Ozannes Litigation team, he said: “It has been a pleasure being part of such an established organisation and workforce. The experience here has been amazing. I’ve been able to understand the type of work being carried out and was even able to witness an actual court case live which was very interesting.”

Law student Victoria Crawshaw, who has returned to Mourant Ozannes for several holiday work placements while completing her studies, added: “As a law student, interning allows insight into what working at a law firm is really like. Working with a wonderful team of lawyers is a great opportunity to put things you’ve been learning throughout the year at university into practice. The Mourant Ozannes Summer Scheme is a brilliant programme that allows you to develop your passion for law in a supportive environment. Gaining experience in different departments is incredibly helpful in enabling you to decide what type of law you’d like to practice in the future.”

Students looking to join the programme in 2017 should submit applications consisting of a cover letter, résumé, and most recent transcript (unofficial transcripts are accepted), along with proof of Caymanian Status and a police clearance certificate. Application deadline is 14 April 2017. Applications should be sent via email to cayman.hr@mourantozannes.com. More information can be found on the Mourant Ozannes website.

Photo caption: [L-R] David Ramsaran, Hilary Cockhill, Maya Smith, Rashana Singh, Gaby Myers and Zared Franklin.