Mourant Ozannes Cayman Islands Office swap desks for community work at special away day

Staff from leading international law firm, Mourant Ozannes, donated their time during their annual Away Day to help local organisations, including the Cayman Islands Humane Society, the Francis Bodden Children’s Home, the YMCA Afterschool Care Programme at John A Cumber School and the Lighthouse School.

More than 70 people from the firm volunteered to swap their desks at Camana Bay to spend time helping local charities with a range of activities including dog washing and exercising, Christmas crafting and activities with kids, as well as restoring a greenhouse to its former glory to help teach young children the benefits of growing their own fruit and vegetables. Many Mourant Ozannes employees are long-standing volunteers, including several people with over 10 years of volunteer experience with their respective charity organisations.

Cayman Office Managing Partner, Peter Hayden, said: “We encourage our people to play an active role in supporting the community in which we live and work. We hope that collaborating in this way with these four specific local organisations as part of our annual Away Day assists them. It certainly enables our people to work together as a team in a different context and to have some fun. We are really proud of what the teams achieved and look forward to repeating the initiative next year”.

Vanessa Hansen, Community Relations Director of the YMCA of the Cayman Islands commented: “We can’t thank you enough for your time and effort in creating a memorable afternoon. The kids had an absolute blast and were so proud of their crafty creations.”