Mountains and marathons for Have a Heart [Cayman Islands]

By Derek Haines

Having now run over 2,000 mile mark for the year I thought it appropriate to give you a final update on this year’s challenge on behalf of the ‘Have a Heart’ charity.

148 children have now received life saving/changing surgery at Health City. Another 3 have been assessed but, fortunately, did not require such urgent treatment. 4 of the children are from Cayman and the rest from the Caribbean, Central and South America and other parts of the world.

The tasks set this year have certainly been challenging and I am grateful to the other athletes who took part namely Rotarian Chris Bailey (Ironman, USA), Shane Delaney (Ironman, Barcelona), Vico Testori and Barry Yetton (with me on the Bolivian 3 peaks). These tasks were in addition to the 2 marathons and 50K ‘Off the Beaten Track’ races that I completed.

Other strong support came from Past Presidents Chris Johnson (Treasurer) and Brian Hurley together with Rotarians Lissette Anez (MM4HH website), Tim Bradley and Marcos Montana (liaison and support group).

When one considers that it takes on average over $10K per child the response from Cayman has been tremendous and from our club membership outstanding with donations of over $160K, directly or indirectly, to the funds.

I am also grateful to Her Excellency and Honourary Rotarian Helen for her continued patronage and thanks again to all of you for the huge support and encouragement.

At this time of year there can be no greater present than helping to give the gift of life and you have certainly been instrumental in providing that to these children in desperate need.

Thank you all and I wish you a wonderful Christmas and the very best for 2017.

Derek