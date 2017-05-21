Mountains and Marathons challenge for Have a Heart Cayman Islands

Members of the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman celebrated the presentation of US$155,384.72 to Jennifer McCarthy of Have a Heart Cayman Islands at their weekly lunch on the 18th May, 2017.

The funds were raised from the Mountains and Marathons challenge in support of the charity during 2016. Under the patronage of Her Excellency Governor Helen Kilpatrick and together with the support of the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman, 68 year old veteran runner, Derek Haines ran the 50K ‘Off the Beaten Track’ race, climbed 3 Bolivian mountain peaks, together with Vico Testori and Barry Yetton, and ran 2 marathons.

Also supporting the endeavor was Shane Delaney and fellow Rotarian Chris Bailey, who completed separate Ironman challenges.

Have a Heart Cayman Islands facilitates life-saving cardiac procedures for children in partnership with Health City Cayman Islands, a state-of-the-art, world class hospital. Have a Heart Cayman Islands is committed to saving children’s lives throughout the Caribbean and around the world, regardless of social or socioeconomic status, race, sex or religion. Thus far, more than 200 children from around the world have been served by Have a Heart in Grand Cayman.

All travel costs and registration fees for the challenge were self-funded by the participants and every dollar raised will go directly to supporting Have a Heart Cayman Islands.

Derek said, “This was an exciting challenge that certainly pushed me to the limits but result made it most worthwhile. This is another huge fund-raiser for a fairly small population but the generousity of the Cayman community has shone through year after year and I am very grateful for the continued support both from the public arena and the membership of our Rotary Club”.

Jennifer thanked the membership and gave an update on progress of the charity. She said, “Have a Heart and I are very grateful for this wonderful donation and the efforts of Derek and his team. We intend to enhance our program with goals of constructing a purpose-built pediatric facility and of serving one child a day.”

Have a Heart Cayman Islands is a Registered Non-Profit Organisation in the Cayman Islands.

Rotary Grand Cayman is the first service club in Grand Cayman and received its charter in January 1966. It has almost 100 members and meets at the Westin Hotel every Thursday lunchtime.

Pictured are Derek Haines, Rotary President Katherine Tathum, Chris Bailey, Jennifer McCarthy, Shane Delaney and Vico Testori.

Picture submitted by James Tibbetts.