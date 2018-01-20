Motoring events this weekend, RCIPS reminds attendees to transport bikes legally

From RCIPS Sat Jan 20 2018

This Sunday, 21 January, the RCIPS will be helping to facilitate two motoring events which are open to the general public.

The first is a racing competition which is taking place from 12:00PM at the old Breakers Speedway in Bodden Town.

The second is an off-road biking event, a continuation of the Sunday events which began in early December to provide safe and legal opportunities to ride for dirt bike riders. It starts from 2:00PM and is happening next to the Department of Environment compound off Sparky Drive in Industrial Park.

Because motorcycles are expected to be involved, the RCIPS is reminding anyone who plans on attending either event that non-street-legal bikes must be transported to and from these events using trailers. It is illegal to ride such bikes on public roads.