October 18, 2016

Motor vehicle collision Tue morning, 18 October, on South Sound Road

October 18, 2016 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

RCIPS: Tue, Oct 18, 2016 at 3:23 PM

Today, 18 October, just before 7:30AM police and emergency personnel responded to a report of a three-vehicle collision on South Sound Road near The Chimes Condominiums. A Toyota truck, KIA SUV and BMW all collided as the Toyota was exiting the condo parking lot. All three vehicles were damaged and three adults and three children were transported to Cayman Islands Hospital. All were treated for minor injuries and released.

South Sound Road in the vicinity of South Sound United Church was blocked from the time of the accident until part of the road was cleared at about 8:15AM. The road was fully cleared by 8:50AM.

Police are investigating and incident, and anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254.

Print Friendly

Related posts:

  1. Cayman Islands: Stolen vehicle located in West Bay by police helicopter
  2. Cayman Islands: Further arrests and charges in murder of Justin Manderson-firearms/drugs recovered I
  3. A painful goodbye
  4. Cayman Islands police reminds public of restrictions on carrying of weapons at night
Filed Under: Breaking News, Caribbean News, Events, iCrime, iLocal News, News
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*