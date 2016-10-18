Motor vehicle collision Tue morning, 18 October, on South Sound Road

RCIPS: Tue, Oct 18, 2016 at 3:23 PM

Today, 18 October, just before 7:30AM police and emergency personnel responded to a report of a three-vehicle collision on South Sound Road near The Chimes Condominiums. A Toyota truck, KIA SUV and BMW all collided as the Toyota was exiting the condo parking lot. All three vehicles were damaged and three adults and three children were transported to Cayman Islands Hospital. All were treated for minor injuries and released.

South Sound Road in the vicinity of South Sound United Church was blocked from the time of the accident until part of the road was cleared at about 8:15AM. The road was fully cleared by 8:50AM.

Police are investigating and incident, and anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254.