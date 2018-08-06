August 6, 2018

UPDATE: Motor Vehicle Collision this Afternoon on East-West Arterial, 6 August

UPDATE: NOW OPEN

Please be advised that due to an accident on the East-West Arterial near Spotts Breeze way, the eastbound portion of the roadway is blocked.  There are no serious injuries reported at this time.

Motorists heading east are urged to take an alternative route to Savannah-Newlands.

