Motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian

From RCIPS July 2 2019

Just before 3:25PM, yesterday 1 August, police and other emergency were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communications Centre to a location on Bodden Town Road, in vicinity of Lakeview Road, where it was reported that a pedestrian was stuck by a car, and received injuries.

The male pedestrian, who was said to have been walking east on Bodden Town Road, was being tended to by members of the public on the arrival of the police. EMS took over first aide treatment and the man, who was then transported to hospital for further treatment. He is believed to have sustained serious but non-life-threatening-injuries.

The female driver of the vehicle of a white Honda Civic that struck the man was at the scene and spoke with the police. No other parties complained of injuries as a result of this incident.

This matter is under police investigation.