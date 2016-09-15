More Cuban migrants arrive in Grand Cayman
September 15, 2016 by Leave a Comment
September 15, 2016
Eight Cuban migrants were rescued at sea by a passing vessel and transported to Grand Cayman 13 September 2016.
The group of males stated they were stranded at sea for four days after their vessel experienced engine problems.
