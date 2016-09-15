September 15, 2016

More Cuban migrants arrive in Grand Cayman

September 15, 2016
Eight Cuban migrants were rescued at sea by a passing vessel and transported to Grand Cayman 13 September 2016.

The group of males stated they were stranded at sea for four days after their vessel experienced engine problems.

