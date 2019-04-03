Modern Italian-inspired Eatery opens in the Cayman Islands

Bonfire Urban Italian Kitchen lights up world-famous Seven Mile Beach with fresh food in a flash

Bonfire serves fresh Italian-inspired cuisine in the Cayman Islands.

CAYMAN ISLANDS (April 3, 2019) – The Grand Cayman culinary scene just got a little hotter with the introduction of Bonfire Urban Italian Kitchen on West Bay Road just a stone’s throw from world-famous Seven Mile Beach.

Located within Locale Grand Cayman – the island’s brand-new boutique hotel – Bonfire represents a new wave of affordable gourmet casual Italian-inspired cuisine served up by friendly staff in a social, fun and communal atmosphere.

Bonfire, which debuted last month, is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week with indoor and outdoor dining options along with a quality list of local and international beers, wine and cocktails.



Bonfire’s selection of Italian specialties includes house-made pastas, flash-baked pizzas and healthy salads with fresh ingredients from the local farmers market. Breakfast includes nutritious choices such as a chia orange pudding and avocado toast, with specialty Italian coffee.



Marco Mauthner, Director of Food and Beverage (right), with Restaurant Supervisor, Kamyar Behzad, at Bonfire Urban Italian Kitchen.

“After working on this project for two years, we are delighted to open Bonfire to very positive reviews from both locals and island visitors,” said Marco Mauthner, Director of Food and Beverage, who described Bonfire’s food as “simple, affordable and excellent.”



Mauthner, who has opened more than 20 restaurants across the globe in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Caribbean, explained that Bonfire uses only fresh, homemade ingredients. “Nothing is frozen,” noted the Austrian national. “We are making everything from scratch in the kitchen using only the finest ingredients and locally grown produce.”

Michael Wilkings, co-founder of HHG Advisory Services, developer and operator of both the Locale hotel and Bonfire restaurant, explained that the twin businesses are designed for the community and for visitors.

“Our common areas, with fast free Wi-Fi and an open-plan design, tie our community together,” he said, adding that the warm and welcoming vibe and communal work space allow guests, diners and locals to interact, collaborate or just chill and hang out in a congenial space.

“Grand Cayman has some of the best restaurants in the Caribbean, but they’re generally expensive,” he commented. “Bonfire is designed to offer delicious, high quality, fresh food at affordable prices … and the same goes for our full service bar.”



About Bonfire Urban Italian Kitchen

The new wave of gourmet casual Italian dining has landed on the shores of Grand Cayman. Bonfire Urban Italian Kitchen is where the food is hot and the conversation never stops. The menu features the freshest, locally-sourced bites. The newest concept to hit the Seven Mile Beach strip thrives on great vibes with even better company, offering a selection of Italian specialties that include freshly made pastas, flash-baked pizzas and fresh, crisp salads. Bonfire is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit www.bonfireurbankitchen.com or call 1 345 233-FIRE (3473).