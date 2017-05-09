Miss Universe makes stopover in Cayman Islands

IRIS MITTENAERE IN SEXY OUTFIT FOR THE CARNIVAL OF THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

From The Quebec Times

Iris Mittenaere made a stopover in the Cayman Islands to participate in the carnival. And it is in sexy outfits that Miss Universe 2017 has honored her commitment.

Iris Mittenaere recently placed her big suitcase in the Cayman Islands. And in this one, Miss Universe 2017 visibly brought back a very sexy costume to participate in the Carnival Batabono which is currently taking place in this overseas territory of the United Kingdom located in the Caribbean.

And the beautiful Lille has obviously seized the opportunity to expose her dream body, dressed in a sexy set azure blue. “Sublime”, “magnificent”, “resplendent” … comments flooded en masse under the picture which counts almost 110 000 likes less than 24h after its publication.

For this great festive event, Iris has found Raquel Pellisier, her first dauphine at the Miss Universe competitions, which has also posted a souvenir photo where she is discovered with the same outfit as our ex-Miss France. A few days earlier, Miss Haiti had introduced her country to Iris, a visit also intended to support the charity Smile Train which is fighting to provide dental services and medical operations to children in need.

