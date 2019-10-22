Miss Cayman Islands Universe prepares for International Pageant

Miss Cayman Islands Universe, Kadejah Bodden, is headed to Jamaica to start her training regime for the upcoming Miss Universe Pageant, which will be held in the U.S.A. on Sunday, 8 December 2019.



Coached by Ms. Dianne Brown in her ‘Discipline of Beauty’ programme, Kadejah will participate in an intensive five-day training course on runway, make-up and interview, among other areas of pageanty. Committee Chairperson, Derri Dacres said, “Dianne is one of the best trainers in the business, and we are excited to keep the momentum going for Kadejah before the Miss Universe Pageant. This is a valuable training programme and we would like to express our gratitude, once again, to Dianne for her assistance.”



Dianne also trained Anika Connolly, the 2017 Miss Cayman Islands Universe. Kadejah departs on Thursday, 24 October for Jamaica. The committee thanks its corporate sponsors who continue to offer tremendous support – the Ministry & Department of Tourism, Cayman Airways, Radio Cayman and Surfer’s Paradise.



Visit http://www.missuniversecayman.com/ to learn more about the reigning Miss Cayman Islands Universe, Kadejah Bodden. Follow us Facebook @Miss Cayman Islands Universe and Instagram http://@officialmissuniversecayman.