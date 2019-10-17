Ministry of Health pays tribute to one of Cayman’s best known doctors

Archive cropped image of Dr Mani with ex Governor Helen Kilpatrick

As the tributes pour in, the Minister of Health, Environment, Culture & Housing, Hon Dwayne Seymour, JP, along with Ministry of Health staff stopped to pay special tribute to Dr Krishna M. Mani.

Dr Mani was one of the outstanding medical practitioners of his time. His contributions and community service have helped pave the way for the future of ophthalmologic medicine and science during his long and exceptional career.

Dr Mani was a kind, compassionate man who has taken home many accolades including the Cayman Medal of Honour in the Field of Medicine in 2009.

His list of firsts include: the first corneal transplant in the Cayman Islands in 1994 and successfully completing the first laser corrective surgery for Myopia in the entire English speaking Caribbean, here in the Cayman Islands.

He worked tirelessly in the charity sector and was a key doctor in Rotary Sunrise’s project called ‘Guaruma’ in Honduras. He ran a number of clinics each year over the last decade helping hugely underprivileged people have access to ophthalmological assessments, aids, and in some cases, operations.

Minister of Health paid tribute:

“Dr Mani was an integral part of the Cayman community for decades. I’ve just had the pleasure of re-appointing him to the MDC council as Deputy Chair and he made a significant impact whilst serving. Dr Mani was a remarkable person and I thank him for his contribution; he will be sorely missed.

My heartfelt condolences are extended to his wife, Mrs Bina Mani, who is a dedicated civil servant, his daughter and the members of his family who will forever feel the void he has left.”