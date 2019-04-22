Ministry of Community Affairs’ cheque for Circle of Love event

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – The Ministry of Community Affairs’ Chief Officer Teresa Echenique gave a $2,000 cheque to the Circle of Love Women’s Ministry (COL) Chairperson Julie Hunter recently.

The donation made in the presence of Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Director Paulinda Mendoza-Williams will offset the cost of staging COL’s May Child Month Breakfast. A slew of Child Month activities will be coordinated across all three islands by DCFS department under the theme: “Be Strong! Be Brave! Be You!”

Next month’s Circle of Love event will feature themed entertainment, speeches, readings and skits. Traditionally, the event is attended by school children, parents, teachers and representatives from several of Grand Cayman’s most prominent child-centered agencies to celebrate children and child welfare.

Commenting on her Ministry’s donation, Ms Echenique said: “As we prepare for another full month of activities in May for Child Month, it is our pleasure to once again partner with the Circle of Love Ministry.”

“It is through such community support and collaboration that we are able to recognised, encourage and uplift our children. On behalf of the Ministry of Community Affairs and the Department of Children and Family Services, we extend our gratitude and appreciation to the Circle of Love Ministry and look forward to what is sure to be another amazing breakfast in May,” she concluded.

Caption and picture by Elphina Jones, GIS

Photo2: (L-r:) Ministry of Community Affairs’ Chief Officer Teresa Echenique hands over a $2,000 Child Month donation cheque to the Circle of Love Women’s Ministry in the company of the Department of Children and Family Services Director Paulinda Mendoza-Williams.