Minister shares Cayman Islands tourism success on FB Live Caribbean Roundtable

Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister, the Hon Moses Kirkconnell, took part in Questex Travel Group’s Facebook Live Caribbean Roundtable event today, day one of the Caribbean Tourism Organisation’s annual Caribbean Week in New York city.

The Hon Minister shared news about Cayman Islands tourism success such as continued record-breaking arrivals and the direct flights to Denver on Cayman Airways.

Hosted by Associate Editor of Luxury Travel Advisor and the Caribbean Editor for both Luxury Travel Advisor and Travel Agent, subsidiaries of Questex, Mr. Matt Turner the roundtable included other islands such as Barbados, Antigua, and Grenada. The Hon Minister was joined by reps from St Vincent and the Grenadines to end the event.

If you would like to watch the recording of the Facebook live interview, please visit the Travel Agent Magazine page. (https://www.facebook.com/TravelAgentMagazine)

Caption:

L-R: Associate Editor of Luxury Travel Advisor, Matt Turner; Tourism Officials from St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Tourism Minister, The Hon Moses Kirkconnell.

About Questex:

Questex serves the worldwide hospitality, travel and related industries that together contribute over $6 trillion to the global gross domestic product. Through an innovative platform of targeted solutions, the group serves the sector’s entire ecosystem, from tourism and hotel development and investment to hotel design, purchasing, management and operations. Questex travel media brands include, Travel Agent Central, Luxury Travel Advisor, Travel Agent magazine and International Meetings Review.