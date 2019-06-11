Minister receives Cayman Airways Caribbean Journal Travelers Choice Award



Alexander Britell, editor and publisher of

Caribbean Journal; Tourism Minister, The Hon Moses Kirkconnell.

Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister, the Hon Moses Kirkconnell, accepted the Caribbean Journal Travellers’ Choice award while in New York City for Cayman Airways. The National Airline of the Cayman Islands won the award in recognition for Best Airline in the Caribbean.

According to Alexander Britell, editor and publisher of Caribbean Journal, thousands of subscribers voted in this year’s awards. “The Caribbean Journal Travellers’ Choice Awards were chosen by thousands of frequent leisure travellers to the Caribbean, and they made their choice for their favourite Caribbean airline very clear. Cayman Airways has long offered one of the best travel experiences in the region, and this honour is well deserved,” Mr. Britell said.

The award follows another accolade when Cayman Airways was named TripAdvisor’s “Best Airline in the Caribbean” and a top “Specialty and Leisure Airline” within the entire North America region.