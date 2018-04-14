Minister of Tourism De Weever: FCCA preparing for Foundation‘s Caribbean Children’s Environmental Poster Competition

From SMN News

POND ISLAND:— The Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) is in the process of organizing its 2018 FCCA Foundation‘s Caribbean Children’s Environmental Poster Competition.

This year’s competition, “Weathering the Storm: Disaster Preparation for my Destination”, seeks to promote and stimulate environmental awareness among Caribbean students, while effectively educating the younger generation on the importance of environmental protection.

The poster competition will be conducted in two categories: a junior division for children ages 12 years and under and a senior division for children ages 13 – 16 years.

The first, second and third place winners and their respective schools from each category will be awarded cash prizes. Additional information with respect to the criteria and submissions will be released at a later date.

Acting Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation and Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT) Cornelius de Weever, said that this is a great opportunity for the nation’s youth to participate by sharing their experiences on paper with respect to weathering the storm.

“The theme selected by the FCCA is very much relevant after what the destination experienced with the passing of Hurricane Irma. The competition will allow students to share their experiences which is all part of the healing process,

“At the same time, one has to look at how these major storms impact the fragile environment and how nature recovers so quickly. It is a resilient process and I look forward to our students putting their experiences down on paper coming from their perspective,” Minister Cornelius de Weever said on Thursday.

The FCCA is a not-for-profit trade organization composed of 19 Member Lines operating over 100 vessels in Floridian, Caribbean and Latin American waters.

Created in 1972, the FCCA’s mandate is to provide a forum for discussion on tourism development, ports, safety, security, and other cruise industry issue and to develop bilateral relationships with destinations’ private and public sectors.

By fostering an understanding of the cruise industry and its operating practices, the FCCA works with governments, ports and private sector representatives to maximize cruise passenger, crew and cruise line spending, as well as enhance the destination experience and increase the amount of cruise passengers returning as stay-over visitors.

IMAGE: Acting Minister of TEATT Cornelius De Weever.

