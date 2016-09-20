Minister for the Overseas Territories to visit the Cayman Islands

From the Office of the Governor of the Cayman Islands

The Rt. Hon Baroness Anelay of St. Johns DBE, the British Minister for the Overseas Territories, will visit the Cayman Islands in the first week of October.

The visit takes place a month ahead of the annual Joint Ministerial Council in London and will be the Minister’s first visit to an Overseas Territory since taking responsibility for the portfolio in July.

The Minister will spend two full days in The Cayman Islands and will become the first serving British Minister to visit all 3 islands. Her programme will include a visit to the Legislative Assembly where she will meet MLAs. She will also attend a reception hosted by the Premier. Visits to the RCIPS Marine Unit, the new Kimpton Hotel Development and a meeting with disability policy officials and volunteers are also planned. The Minister will also meet members of the Cayman Islands’ financial services industry.

Baroness Anelay’s programme in the Sister Islands will include key environmental sites, a visit to a local school and a sports centre and will give her a chance to meet local residents and civil servants.

Ahead of the visit Baroness Anelay said:

“I am delighted to be making my first visit to the Cayman Islands. I hope that this will help to strengthen still further the relationship with the UK. I am particularly pleased to be able to visit the Sister Islands in addition to Grand Cayman and hope that this will increase my knowledge and understanding of the territory as a whole”.

The Premier said:

“We consider it a privilege to be the first Overseas Territory to host the new Minister‎. I am especially pleased that Baroness Anelay will be visiting Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. I have no doubt that her visit will allow the Baroness to see and experience firsthand what the Cayman Islands and its people have to offer.”