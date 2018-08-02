Minister for Agriculture, Cayman Islands’ Premier headed to Jamaica’s Denbigh Agriculture Show

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – Agriculture Minister Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin will attend the 66th staging of the Denbigh Agricultural and Industrial Food Show in May Pen, Clarendon.

The annual runs from Saturday, 4 August, 2018, to Monday, 6 August, 2018.

The event, under the theme “Grow what we eat, eat what we grow,” will include a craft village, back-to-school fair and transformation of the President’s Pavilion into a living embodiment highlighting Jamaica’s agriculture history, growth of the sector and future potential.

“I think it’s important for us to attend regional agriculture shows so that we can exchange ideas and information on ways to improve the way we plant and harvest our crops and care for our livestock,” said Ms O’Connor-Connolly. “I am a firm believer in growing our own provisions. Agriculture is another pillar on which economic growth can take place.”

The Jamaica show will also have traditional features such as the health and wellness village, horticultural displays, farmer’s market, organic village, food court and youth in agriculture village.

Agriculture accounts for 7 per cent of Jamaican’s gross domestic product.

The “Grow what we eat, eat what we grow” campaign has been a part of the Denbigh show for more than 14 years and has saved the Jamaican economy US$500 million. Prior to the campaign Jamaica was increasing its imports by about US$100 million per annum. Because of the campaign, the figure has been reduced to US$60 million per year.

IMAGE: JAS Gov