Military plane carrying 143 people skids off the runway and crashes into a RIVER during botched landing at Jacksonville airport

Fire and Rescue crews rushed to Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday night after a military charter plane carrying 143 people skidded off the runway and plunged into water.

The Miami Air Boeing 737 was returning from Guantanamo Bay when it ended up in St. Johns River following the botched landing shortly after 9.30pm.

The plane was not fully submerged in the water, and all passengers were evacuated safely.

Two people were treated for minor injuries, according to CBS.

Pictures show the plane in shallow water, with crews working to control jet fuel which had spilled out of the aircraft

Captain Michael Connor, the commanding officer of NAS Jacksonville, said during a news conference that the fact that nobody died was a ‘miracle’.

He said: ‘I think it is a miracle. We could be talking about a different story this evening.’

It isn’t known how long it will take to remove the plane from the river, but Connor said the landing gear appeared to be resting on the river bed, making it unlikely for the aircraft to float away.

He said crews began working to contain any jet fuel leaks almost immediately after securing the passengers’ safety.

The plane was carrying military personnel, with one woman taking to Twitter to reveal her spouse was on board the jet.

‘My husband coming off deployment [in Guantanamo] is on this plane,’ she wrote.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry kept citizens updated on the situation as it unfolded, revealing that the White House has called to offer its assistance.

The 18-year-old Miami Air International jet sustained minimal damage.

The cause of the botched landing will be investigated.

The flight was returning from Guantanamo Bay in Cuba

