Migrants on Cayman Brac

Twenty-two Cuban migrants are presently being housed in a Government home on Cayman Brac, awaiting transfer to Grand Cayman.

The group ran aground on the reef in the Point of Sands Area of Little Cayman on Tuesday evening, 6 December 2016.

They were rescued by a team that included police officers stationed on Little Cayman, the District Officer and Department of Environment personnel. Overnight the migrants were housed in the Little Cayman hurricane shelter.

A transfer to Cayman Brac followed at around 9 am on Wednesday, 07 December.

The Cayman Brac Police and Immigration Department thank all involved in that operation. This included Brac Reef and Little Cayman Beach Resorts, Reef Divers, Sister Islands Customs and Customs Officer Justin Bodden.

The migrant group had been approached while conducting repairs in the Little Cayman area on Tuesday morning but said at the time they were expecting to depart shortly.

Officials comment that 11 of the 22 migrants have landed in the Cayman Islands before.

The Immigration Department is working to bring the migrants to Grand Cayman within the next day or two.