Mid Century mortgage: Hans Wegner, Arne Jacobsen, Finn Juhl, Ib Kofod-Larsen, Ole Wanscher, Flemming Lassen, Kaare Klint

Mid Century Modern fans with average budgets hunt through flea markets and secondhand stores, hoping to find that undiscovered, dust-covered gem. What I wouldn’t give to stumble across a Wegner with a broken leg, so I could get it on the cheap and patch it up in my shop.



Not so the rich, who want things that aren’t in fixer-upper condition. So when Christie’s held their “Design” auction earlier this month, the MCM pieces on show were all pristine–and clocked up to £72,500 (USD $93,220) for a single piece!

I’ll give you a taste below. (Not all of the pieces shown are chronologically Mid Century Modern, but then again, that label didn’t exist until author Cara Greenberg coined it in her 1984 book, “Mid-century Modern: Furniture of the 1950’s.”)

Finn Juhl (1912-1989)

Description: A pair of armchairs, model no. FJ45, designed 1945

Materials: Teak, fabric upholstery, leather piping

Notes: Executed by master cabinetmakers Niels Vodder, Copenhagen, Denmark

Dimensions: Each 33 x 26 ¾ x 29 ½ in. (84 x 68 x 75 cm.)

Sold for £72,500

Description: An early ‘Chieftain’ armchair, model no. FJ49, designed 1949

Materials: Teak, leather

Notes: Executed by master cabinetmakers Niels Vodder, Copenhagen, Denmark

Dimensions: 36 ½ x 41 x 35 ½ in. (93 x 104 x 90 cm.)

Sold for £56,250



Description: A pair of armchairs, model no. FJ53, designed 1953

Materials: Teak, upholstery, brass

Notes: Executed by master cabinetmakers Niels Vodder, Copenhagen, Denmark. Underside of each branded CABINETMAKER NIELS VODDER/COPENHAGEN DENMARK/DESIGN FINN JUHL

Dimensions: Each 29 x 28 ¾ x 31 in. (73.5 x 73 x 78.8 cm.)

Sold for £37,500



Hans Wegner (1914-2007)

Description: A rare cherry ‘Valet’ chair, model no. JH540, designed 1953.

Materials: Teak, cherry, brass, leather

Notes: Executed by cabinetmakers Johannes Hansen, Copenhagen, Denmark. Underside branded with manufacturer’s mark and JOHANNES HANSEN/COPENHAGEN/DENMARK

Dimensions: 37 x 20 x 19 ¼ in. (94 x 51 x 49 cm.)

Sold for £21,250

Description: A set of ten ‘Cowhorn’ chairs, model no. JH505, circa 1952

Materials: Teak, rosewood inlays, cane

Notes: manufactured by master cabinetmakers Johannes Hansen, Copenhagen, Denmark

Dimensions: Each 28 ¾ x 23 ¼ x 18 in. (73 x 59 x 45.5 cm.)

Sold for £118,750



Description: A pair of ‘China’ armchairs, model no. 4283, designed 1943, executed 1969

Materials: Walnut, leather upholstery

Notes: Manufactured by Fritz Hansen, Copenhagen, Denmark. Underside of each with manufacturer’s foil label printed FH/MADE IN DENMARK/BY FRITZ HANSEN and dated 1169

Dimensions: Each 32 x 22 ¼ x 22 in. (81.5 x 56.5 x 56 cm.)

Sold for £24,375



Description: An extendable dining table, model no. JH 567, designed 1952

Materials: Teak, oak, with three extending leaves

Notes: Executed by master cabinetmakers Johannes Hansen, Copenhagen, Denmark

Dimensions: 28 ¼ x 144 x 51 ¼ in. fully extended (72 x 366 x 130 cm.)

Sold for £23,750



Description: A ‘Long-Horned Bull’ chair, model no. JH518, designed 1961

Materials: Oak, leather upholstery

Notes: Executed by master cabinetmakers Johannes Hansen, Copenhagen, Denmark. Underside with manufacturer’s metal label JOHANNES HANSEN/COPENHAGEN-DENMARK/DESIGN:* H.J. WEGNER

Dimensions: 28 ¾ x 28 ¼ x 19 ¾ (73 x 78.5 x 50 cm.)

Sold for £10,625



Description: An ‘Architect’s desk’, model no. JH571, designed 1953

Materials: Teak, oak, chromium-plated steel

Notes: Executed by master cabinetmakers Johannes Hansen, Copenhagen, Denmark. Underside of tabletop branded with JOHANNES HANSEN/COPENHAGEN/DENMARK

Dimensions: 28 5/8 x 86 ¾ x 37 3/8 in. (73 x 220 x 95 cm.)

Sold for £72,500



Ole Wanscher (1903-1985)

Description: A desk, 1960s

Materials: Rosewood, rosewood veneer, macassar ebony

Notes: Executed by master cabinetmaker A.J. Iversen, Copenhagen, Denmark

Dimensions: 28 ¾ x 59 ¾ x 30 in. (73 x 152 x 76 cm.)

Sold for £30,000

Ib Kofod-Larsen (1921-2003)



Description: An ‘Elizabeth’ armchair and ottoman, model no. U 56, designed 1956

Materials: Teak, leather

Notes: Executed by master cabinetmakers Christensen & Larsen, Copenhagen, Denmark. Underside of armchair branded with manufacturer’s mark

Dimensions:

Armchair, 27 ¾ x 31 1/8 x 30 ¼ in. (70 x 79 x 77 cm.)

Ottoman, 14 ½ x 22 ½ x 17 ¼ in. (37 x 57 x 44 cm.)

Sold for £12,500

Description: A pair of ‘Seal’ armchairs, designed 1957

Materials: Teak, original leather upholstery

Notes: Manufactured by master cabinetmakers Olof Persons Fåtöljindustri (OPE), Denmark

Dimensions: Each 24 x 26 ½ x 24 in. (83 x 80 x 63 cm.)

Sold for £12,500



Arne Jacobsen (1902-1971)



Description: A set of twelve ‘Grand Prix’ chairs, model no. 4130, designed 1957

Materials: Stack laminated teak, teak, leather

Notes: Produced by Fritz Hansen, Copenhagen, Denmark

Dimensions: Each 31 ½ x 18 ¾ x 19 ¾ in. (80 x 47.5 x 50 cm.)

Sold for £12,500

Flemming Lassen (1902-1984)

Description: A pair of lounge chairs, designed 1940

Materials: Stained beech, sheepskin

Notes: Executed by master cabinetmaker Jacob Kjær, Copenhagen, Denmark

Dimensions: Each 29 x 30 x 29 in. (73.8 x 76.2 x 73.8 cm.)

Sold for £45,000

Kaare Klint (1888-1954)

Description: A three-seat sofa, model no. 4118, designed 1930

Materials: Cuban mahogany, Niger leather, brass nailheads

Notes: Manufactured by master cabinetmakers Rud. Rasmussen A/S, Copenhagen, Denmark. Underside with manufacturer’s paper label RUD. RASMUSSEN/SNEDKERIER/45 NØRREBROGADE/KØBENHAVN pencilled with order number 30925 and architect’s monogrammed paper label

Dimensions: 34 x 78 ½ x 30 in. (86 x 199 x 76 cm.)



Sold for £60,000

Description: A rare custom-made double stool, 1950s

Materials: Cuban mahogany, Niger leather

Notes: Executed by master cabinetmakers Rud. Rasmussen A/S, Copenhagen, Denmark. Underside with manufacturer’s paper label RUD. RASMUSSENS/SNEDKERIER/45 NØRREBROGADE/KØBENHAVN handwritten with order number 25660A

Dimensions: 15 ¾ x 75 ½ x 28 ¾ in. (40 x 192 x 73 cm.)



Sold for £62,500

See you guys at the flea market!

