Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute: Innovating with Philips

The Baptist Health South Florida News Team was there as Philips and Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute celebrated three decades of collaboration and innovation.

MIAMI, FL- February 28, 2017– Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, part of Baptist Health International: the largest medical institution in South Florida, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Philips, a worldwide leader in health technology, announced the global launch of Azurion, an image guided therapy platform.

Philips designed the platform to allow clinicians to easily perform a variety of routine and complex procedures. Meant for use in interventional labs, Azurionallows clinicians to perform a wide range of routine and complex procedures, helping them to optimize interventional lab performance and improve patient outcomes.

Baptist Health South Florida has collaborated as a global partner with Philips for nearly seven years in the development of the Azurion platform.

“For over 30 years, we’ve pioneered minimally-invasive treatments that help our patients get back to their daily lives,” said Barry T. Katzen, M.D., founder and Chief Medical Executive of Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, Baptist Health South Florida. “The imaging environment is critical to perform such procedures efficiently and effectively. As an interventionalist, we want to be in the cockpit, similar to a pilot in an airplane, where we have control of everything we need and have all the relevant functions at our fingertips”, he continued.

Some of the technology Azurion brings to the clinical setting include quality images at ultra-low X-ray doses and real-time image processing on multiple work spots within the interventional lab. In addition, procedure cards allow clinicians to pre-program routine tasks and user preferences to make procedures quicker and more efficient, which ultimately benefits the patient.

For more information about Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute and access to the video of Dr. Barry Katzen and Philips, please click on the link.