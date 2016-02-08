Miami Cancer Institute names M. Beatriz Currier, M.D., Director Of Cancer Patient Support Services

MIAMI, Fla. – M. Beatriz Currier, M.D., joins the executive leadership of Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida as director of Cancer Patient Support Services. In this role, Dr. Currier will lead a multi-specialty cancer support services team comprised of physicians who specialize in psychiatry, integrative medicine, cancer rehabilitation and pain management, as well as a comprehensive team of interdisciplinary clinicians who will address the psychosocial and physical well-being of cancer patients.

“We are extremely fortunate to have someone of Dr. Currier’s qualifications join us,” said Leonard Kalman, M.D., deputy director and chief clinical officer of Miami Cancer Institute. “A Board-certified psychosomatic psychiatrist, Dr. Currier is one of the few physicians in the country to have already built and led a similar program to the one she will develop at Miami Cancer Institute. Her program will be the hub for developing a variety of services that will be integrated into the fabric of the Cancer Institute. These services include psychosocial oncology services, integrative medicine consultations, exercise and nutrition counseling, pain management, cancer rehabilitation, survivorship and mind-body therapies.”

Dr. Currier earned her medical degree from the University of South Florida College of Medicine in Tampa. She completed a general psychiatry residency at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Medical Center and completed a clinical fellowship in psychosomatic medicine at Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

A Diplomat of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology with a subspecialty certification in psychosomatic medicine, Dr. Currier is published widely in the academic press and is a reviewer for several peer-reviewed journals. She has served as a principal investigator on numerous pharmaceutical studies.

Prior to joining Miami Cancer Institute, Dr. Currier was medical director of Sylvester Oncology Support Services, medical director of the Courtelis Center for Psychosocial Oncology and chief of Clinical Psychiatry Services at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. She also served as division chief of Psychosomatic Medicine in the Department of Psychiatry at University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

About Miami Cancer Institute

Miami Cancer Institute offers comprehensive cancer services and is expanding its clinical services, clinical trials and state-of-the-art technology, including offering the first proton therapy treatment in South Florida, Latin America and the Caribbean. The Cancer Institute, designed to be a world-class clinical center and research destination, will move into its new spectacular facility in 2016.

Miami Cancer Institute is part of Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare organization in the region, with seven hospitals (Baptist Hospital, Baptist Children’s Hospital, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Mariners Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital) and nearly 50 outpatient and urgent care facilities spanning three counties. The not-for-profit, faith-based Baptist Health has more than 16,000 employees and 2,200 affiliated physicians and also includes Baptist Health Medical Group, Baptist Health Quality Network, Baptist Outpatient Services and internationally renowned centers of excellence. Baptist Health Foundation, the organization’s fundraising arm, supports services at all hospitals and facilities. Baptist Health is listed by Fortune magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America (#23 in the nation) and has remained on the list for 15 years. It was also recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the fourth year in a row by the Ethisphere Institute. Visit BaptistHealth.net.

About Baptist Health International

Baptist Health International, based in Miami, is one of the largest international hospital programs in the United States. Thousands of people travel each year from all over the world to receive care by our respected physicians. Baptist Health International is dedicated to providing comprehensive, high quality services to physicians and their patients worldwide, including hospital admissions, outpatient medical exams medical consultations, and counseling services.