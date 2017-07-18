Message of Condolence

by Minister for Health, Environment, Culture and Housing

Hon. Dwayne Seymour, JP, MLA

Tuesday, 18 July 2017

As Minister for Health, I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Dr. Vary Anetta Jones-Leslie following the accident at Owen Roberts International Airport yesterday.

While the death of anyone as the result of an accident is always difficult to bear, these particular circumstances are extremely hard for everyone in the health sector.

Dr, Jones-Leslie has been acting as a locum doctor in the Women’s Health Clinic for a number of years, and so was well-known to staff and patients.

She was a highly respected clinician and well regarded by all with whom she worked. It is therefore with deepest sorrow that I offer my sympathy to all her colleagues both here and in Jamaica.

Above all, on behalf of everyone in the Cayman Islands, I extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends, and especially to Dr. Jones-Leslie’s husband who is currently here on-island.

I also thank the government agencies and emergency staff who helped in the aftermath of the accident.

END

Hon. Moses Kirkconnell, JP Deputy Premier of the Cayman Islands Minister of District Administration, Tourism & Transport

Statement Regarding the Passing of Dr. Vary Anetta Jones-Leslie

(Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands: 18 July, 2017) I am truly saddened to

hear of the passing of Dr. Vary Anetta Jones-Leslie who succumbed to injuries

sustained in the vehicular accident that occurred yesterday outside the Owen

Roberts International Airport.

At this most difficult the Ministry and Department of Tourism and the Cayman

Islands Airports Authority join me in extending sympathies to her family, friends,

colleagues and loved ones.

Dr. Jones-Leslie was highly respected within the Health Services fraternity and

having served as a locum practitioner for several years, there are many in the

community who will fondly remember her caring and compassionate nature.

Throughout her service she demonstrated outstanding medical professionalism

and compassion for her patients and will be greatly missed.

The Owen Roberts International Airport ultimately falls under the remit of the

Ministry of Tourism and Transport which regards the safety of all who traverse

the airport as the highest priority. While accidents can happen even with all of

the necessary protocols being in place, I am committed to doing everything

possible to prevent a reoccurrence of this terrible tragedy happening in the

future. The Ministry will therefore be speaking with the relevant authorities to

identify what, if any, additional measures can be taken to improve road safety

and to make the pedestrian areas around the airport safer.

END