Message from RT Hon John Hayes CBE MP to delegates to the Red Ensign Conference

11 July 2017

[Your Excellency, Chief Minister, Honourable Ministers, fellow delegates, ladies and gentleman.] On behalf of all delegates, I would like to thank the Government of the Cayman Islands for hosting this year’s Red Ensign Conference, and for the very warm welcome received. Given its rich maritime heritage, and national motto of “He Hath Founded It Upon The Seas”, the Cayman Islands is truly an apt location.

As many of you will know, it is customary on these occasions to mark the opening of the Conference by reading out a short statement on behalf of the UK Minister for Shipping. I therefore take great pleasure in being able to do so today on behalf of The Rt Hon. John Hayes CBE MP. It reads as follows:

“I would like to welcome you all to what is the first Red Ensign Conference since I was reappointed as the UK Minister for Shipping – a position I have been honoured to hold since July 2016.

I offer my gratitude to the Government of the Cayman Islands for their generosity in hosting this year’s REG Conference and I fully appreciate the importance of these yearly Conferences. It is not so very easy to bring a cohesive approach to the work of such a group, far flung as it is across the world’s oceans. Thus this annual Conference is a vital fixture in our maritime calendar – a cherished opportunity for our policy makers and practitioners to share their experience and knowledge and to identify the challenges and priorities for the future.

Of course, this will include having to deal with wider issues such as the UK’s decision to exit the EU. Indeed, I recognise that EU exit has political, economic and reputational implications, both for the Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies relationship with the UK and for the UK in meeting its obligations for the Territories’ security, good governance, external relations and compliance with international obligations.

In the UK, we are also continuing to take action – through a number of initiatives – to identify how we can improve competiveness and support future economic growth in the maritime sector. This is something I feel very strongly about, and I fully intend to see this work through to fruition.

You have a number of other issues to consider during Conference. These touch on some familiar issues, such as the introduction of the Ballast Water Management Convention, continuing developments on maritime security and also the substantial effort applied by the group to continue preparation to comply with the IMO’s Instruments Implementation (III) Code ahead of audit by the IMO in 2020. This is one area where we all have a significant stake and interest in ensuring a successful result and by which we can continue to demonstrate our high and well-earned reputation for quality.

It is on this reputation and the collective strength of the Red Ensign Group which remain our biggest asset. It is therefore vital that we use this to good effect by working collaboratively to help promote the growth of the British Shipping Registers.

And of course, where better to promote this than at London International Shipping Week in September 2017, while the eyes of the all the maritime nations and industry champions are upon us, to drive home the message that British Shipping Registries are very much open for business and that we are determined to support and grow a quality flag. I encourage you all to play your part, and I hope to see as many of you there as possible.

I wish you all a very successful Conference!”

IMAGE: John Hayes Wikipedia