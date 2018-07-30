Message by Cayman Islands Sports Minister on CAC Games

Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Games

Message by Sports Minister

the Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly

I am delighted to welcome home the Cayman Islands National Squash team, winners of three bronze medals from the Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Games in Cali, Colombia.

Our islands have a long and successful record of achievement in squash regionally. This latest milestone must now be added to those accomplishments.

Given the size of our population, it is extremely gratifying and encouraging that the standard of coaching and playing squash here is so high. In attaining bronze medals in the singles, doubles and mixed team events, in Cali, Colombia, our players have once again shown that the Cayman Islands, though relatively small, is nevertheless a force to be reckoned with regionally.

I cannot over-state the dedication to excellence and talent these victories display, and must also add praise for the coaches and support staff of our valiant players.

Congratulations to Eilidh Bridgeman and Jade Pitcairn our women’s doubles bronze medalists, Cameron Stafford and Marlene West our mixed double bronze medalists and the bronze medal-winning women’s team of Jade Pitcairn, Marlene West and Eilidh Bridgeman.

Their hard work, skill and determination have reaped rich rewards for the future of squash locally.

These wonderful achievements bode well for the Cayman teams ahead of our historic hosting of the Pan American Squash Championship next month.

Our medalists’ achievements are promising, as we hope to see more of their dynamism on our home courts in these upcoming championships.

Congratulations once again. We look forward to many more wins by our world-class squash players when they represent the Cayman Islands at the PAC in just under a month.