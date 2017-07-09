Merchandise imports into the Cayman Islands dipped by 2% in the first quarter

From the Cayman Islands Economics and Statistics Office

The total value of all merchandise goods imported into the Cayman Islands in the first quarter of 2017 amounted to CI$207.8 million. This is lower by CI$4.3 million compared with the same period in 2016.

The decline is attributed to a 6.1 percent reduction in the total value of non-petroleum products which accounted for 88.9 percent of total imports. Imports of machinery and transportation (largely road vehicles, aircraft equipment and telecommunications equipment), chemical and related products, and commodities and transaction not classified elsewhere fell significantly.

However, the total value of food imports registered an increase by 4.0 percent.

Imports of petroleum and related-products grew by 50.4 percent and stood at CI$23.0 million.

More information on the “The Cayman Islands’ Quarterly Trade Statistics Bulletin: January to March 2017,” is available at www.eso.ky.