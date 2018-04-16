Mercedes-AMG boss hints at another stand-alone model

From Autocar

Performance car could rival Porsche’s Boxster and Cayman; 4.0-litre V8 hybrid powertrain confirmed for the GT 4dr Coupé in the future.

Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers has hinted at another stand-alone AMG model to sit alongside the existing GT Coupé and new GT 4dr Coupé. The two GT models are the first from the performance division not to be based on standard Mercedes derivatives, but Moers said they are by no means the last. However, he was swift in ruling out a unique AMG SUV, which might be the most obvious choice for Affalterbach’s next project.

Quite what the new car would be is not clear, but it seems most likely to be a smaller, more affordable sports car to steal sales from Porsche’s Boxster and Cayman – something the current Mercedes SLC has never had the firepower or focus to achieve.

As previously revealed by our sister publication, Autocar UK, Moers also confirmed that the GT 4dr Coupé will get a 4.0-litre V8 hybrid powertrain with at least 811hp in the future. The hybrid set-up, first seen in the concept version last year, will become the flagship model for the car when it arrives in 2020. It is likely to use the ‘EQ Power+’ soubriquet and will be a direct response to the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which currently has 679hp and is good for 311kph.

The additional power of the AMG model suggests a 322kph top speed and a 0-100kph dash of little more than three seconds are very much on the cards. The new powertrain won’t be restricted to the GT 4dr Coupé, either; in time, it will be used in the S-class and the next GLS (where it might also power a Maybach model). This means it will, in effect, replace the ‘65’ models with their 6.0-litre V12 engines.

