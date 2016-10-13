Mentoring Cayman 2016/17 programme kicks off with opening reception

The Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce proudly kicked off the Mentoring Cayman programme on the evening of Tuesday, October 11.

The Opening Reception, held at St. Ignatius Catholic School, saw this year’s mentors and mentees meet for the very first time. The pairings will meet 6 times throughout the next year at the mentor’s place of work, where they will then offer advice, guidance and support to their mentee.

The Chamber President, Paul Pearson, delivered some opening remarks about the programme and its successes since its inception in 2002. When discussing the development of the programme over the years, Chamber President, Paul Pearson, commented:

“The Mentoring Cayman programme was the first of its kind in the Cayman Islands, and it’s encouraging to see that it has influenced the creation of similar programmes. It is also phenomenal to see past students go on to volunteers as a mentor, giving back to the programme that supported them in their younger years.”

He then invited the Minister of Community Affairs, Youth & Sports — Hon. Osbourne Bodden — to the stage.

The Minister delivered his own thoughts about the programme, and commented on the continued efforts between the Chamber and the Ministry, who work in partnership on this life-enriching programme.

Shortly after, the programme coordinator (Chamber staff member, Carol Watler) took to the stage to provide the parents, mentors and mentees in attendance with further information about the programme, its requirements, and then began introducing the mentor-mentee pairings.

Also present at the event were representatives from Cox Lumber, who have joined the programme as a sponsor for the first time. The Chamber would like to thank its sponsors, including Rocky’s Diamond Gallery and Caribbean Alliance Insurance Co. Ltd. (both of whom were unfortunately unable to attend the reception) for their support in enriching the lives of our youth, and investing in the security of their futures.

The first workplace visit for students will take place next week on Tuesday, October 18.