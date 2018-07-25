Mauritanian activists freed!

By Joanna Ewart-James, From Freedom United

We’re celebrating! Mauritanian anti-slavery activists, Mr. Moussa Biram and Mr. Abdellahi Matallah Saleck, were released from prison last week after serving two years in a remote Saharan prison.

Our partners, anti-slavery organisation IRA Mauritania have a message for us:

“Thank you for your efforts. Your commitment certainly contributed towards their release.”

Since launching the campaign in November 2017, along with 12 partner organizations, the pressure on the Mauritanian government to release them grew.

Our partner Freedom Now submitted a petition to a UN Working Group who concluded that Moussa and Abdellahi’s detention was arbitrary, in violation of international law and that they must be released immediately.

Representatives of the EU delegation to Mauritania visited Moussa and Abdellahi in prison.

Over 32,000 Freedom United supporters signed the petition to the Justice Minister.

The African Union, the UN Special Rapporteur and Mauritanian activists have all vocally called for the government of Mauritania to do more to end slavery.

Despite enduring torture and being isolated from family or even the opportunity to secure legal advice, Moussa and Abdellahi vowed to keep fighting to end slavery. “They tortured us, they did everything they could so that we would back down. But we will never, ever back down,” Moussa told reporters by phone.[1]

Despite knowing that campaigning against slavery is not safe in Mauritania, Moussa and Abdellahi have already been back on the streets of the capital, telling Thomson Reuters “We know that we’re not safe, but we are not afraid. The fight has just begun!”

Petition signatories offer brave activists Moussa and Abdellahi moral support whilst also showing the Mauritanian government that people around the world are aware of their actions and want to see change.

IMAGE: Credit: IRA-Mauritanie

