Martin: ‘Tis the season to thank newspaper people

By Melissa Martin

Melissa Martin

Whether you read your news in the morning, afternoon, or evening; whether you read your newspapers in print or digital; whether you read national or local newspapers—take time to sprinkle a few words of kudos in an email, text, or card to the dedicated folks in front of and behind the printing presses.

Think about the many employment positions at newspaper offices. From the publisher to the delivery employee, each person needs appreciation for the teamwork it takes to publish a daily, a weekly, a monthly, print or digital newspaper. From the paper version to the online version, it takes diligence to report on events, stories, and happenings.

Write a Letter to the Editor and express your gratitude. Purchase or renew a subscription. Compliment them on social media. Advertise on their website.

Thank them for coverage of community events, grand openings, political meetings, national and local news. Give praise for good journalism. Give praise for stories about social justice. Give support for their purpose and passion.

“Printer’s ink is the great apostle of progress; whose pulpit is the press.”—Horace Greeley

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is an author, columnist, educator, and therapist. She lives in U.S.