MARSH donation for Cayman Islands Crisis Centre

is proud to announce a recent CI$4,100 donation to the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre. These funds were raised by ’s employees as part of their annual staff Christmas party, by raffling various donated prizes. The funds raised will go towards the operational expenses at the Centre.
, MARSH Cayman Head of Office and Managing Director said: “I cannot say how proud I am of our colleagues in raising this amount of money which can be donated to such a worthy cause”
The cheque was presented to Ania Milanowska, Executive Director of the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre. Ania said: “We are very grateful for this generous donation from MARSH employees and management, which will enable us to continue our mission and provide our services to all victims and survivors of domestic violence. Estella’s Place, our newly opened office, is accessible to children and their parents, teenagers, young adults, female and male victims of domestic violence. This would not be possible if not for the support of compassionate individuals and corporations like MARSH and its employees.”
who is a member of the Social Committee for MARSH, the Committee that was primarily responsible for securing prizes and overseeing the raffle said: “We are humbled that we can give back to the local community in a tangible way that helps the Crisis Centre carry out its mission.”
