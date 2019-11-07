Maples Group relocates two senior litigators to London

The Maples Group is pleased to announce the relocation of two of its senior Dispute Resolution and Insolvency lawyers from its British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands offices to London.

David Welford

David Welford, Of Counsel and a senior member of the BVI Dispute Resolution and Insolvency team and Christian La-Roda Thomas, Of Counsel* and a key member of the Cayman Islands team since 2014 will relocate to the London office at the end of 2019.

Christian La-Roda Thomas

David and Christian will continue to play senior integral roles within the Group’s existing BVI and Cayman Islands teams while also working with the wider London team and its newly appointed Managing Partner, Heidi de Vries.

Commenting on the appointments, Heidi said, “I am delighted to welcome David and Christian to the London team. Their many years of experience acquired in the BVI and Cayman Islands will help us to continue providing time sensitive and practical help to our clients and contacts in London and across Europe.”

Aristos Galatopoulos, Global Head of the Dispute Resolution & Insolvency practice added, “We congratulate David and Christian on their new roles in our London office. We are delighted to be in a position to offer these opportunities which represent a significant step in their careers.”

The Maples Group provides clients with a comprehensive range of legal, fiduciary, fund, regulatory and compliance, and entity formation and management services from its 18 offices worldwide and has been operating in London for over 20 years. These appointments further demonstrate the Group’s focus on growing its presence in Europe. In 2018, the Group extended its law firm offering to Luxembourg and Jersey and also launched its fiduciary, entity formation and management services offering in Jersey.

In January 2019, Maples and Calder and MaplesFS consolidated their offerings under a single brand, now called the Maples Group.