Man revived during search and rescue by Cayman Islands police Friday (25) Night, 25 November

From RCIPS

Just after 8PM Friday night, 25 November, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched police to a report of a man in distress in the water near Bodden Town Cemetery. Within minutes a Marine officer responded from Coewood Beach in his personal boat, followed by Eastern District uniform officers on a Waverunner. The marine vessel Niven D was trailered to the scene and joined the search.

A search was conducted for some time in rough waters, with no results. Marine officers conducting a shoreline search spotted a man face down in the water several feet from the shoreline. An officer pulled the man from the water, administered CPR, and the man regained consciousness. He was transported to Cayman Islands Town Hospital where he received treatment and was later released.

“Thankfully the lifesaving efforts of these officers were successful,” said RCIPS Marine Commander Inspector Leo Anglin, “but this incident again demonstrates how we need more public awareness about being safe in the water. Swimming at night in rough waters is never a good idea.”