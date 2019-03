March 15 2019 From RCIPS

Man Extradited from US, Charged with Manslaughter and Child Cruelty

A man, age 46, has been charged with Manslaughter and Cruelty to a Child in relation to an incident on 29 November, 2015, where a juvenile boy drowned.

The man was extradited from the United States, and is appearing in court this morning at 11:30AM.