Man charged with rape and remanded to HMP Northward Cayman

From RCIPS Dec 16 2016

On Wednesday, 14 December, a man, age 32 of Jamaica, was charged with the rape and indecent assault of a teenage girl. The man was visiting the victim’s home as a guest at the time of the incident, which is alleged to have occurred this past Monday, 12 December.

The police received a report of the crime the same day and launched an immediate investigation. The man was arrested, charged, and put before the court yesterday, Thursday, 15 December, where he was remanded to HMP Northward. He is set to appear in Grand Court on 13 January 2017.