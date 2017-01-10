Man Charged with Drug Offences Following Motor Vehicle Collision; In court Tue 10 January

From RCIPS Jan 9 2017 6:05 PM

Man Charged with Drug Offences Following Motor Vehicle Collision; In Court Tomorrow, 10 January

A 29-year-old man from Bodden Town was charged on 21 December with several drug-related offences, including Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Supply, Possession of Cocaine, and Consumption of Cocaine and Ganja, and will be appearing in court tomorrow, 10 January.

The charges arose from a 14 July 2016 head-on collision between a white Honda Accord and a silver Chevrolet Coronado on Shamrock Road in the vicinity of house #2929. The man, who was driving the Honda Accord, was arrested on suspicion of DUI at the time. The man’s behavior at the scene aroused officers’ suspicions and the vehicle was forensically searched; a quantity of cocaine and ganja was found.

Both drivers were treated at hospital at the time of the accident but were not seriously injured.