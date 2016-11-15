Man Charged with Causing Intentional Harassment in Cayman Islands Court Today, 15 November

From RCIPS: Tue 15 Nov 2016 11:53 AM

Today, 15 November, a man, age 22 of West Bay, will appear in court on two counts of causing Intentional Harassment, Alarm or Distress in connection with an incident that occurred on 9 November in West Bay.

Officers had been dispatched to a report of shot fired at a residential address on Duxies Lane in West Bay around 10:45PM. A fight was reported to have occurred amongst acquaintances on the property during which one man sustained a cut on his hand. Afterwards, the same man allegedly fired into the air at the front of the property. The man was later arrested at the hospital.

The man has been in Police custody since his arrest.