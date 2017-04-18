Man charged with 4 burglaries in George Town; In court Tue (18)

From RCIPS April 18 2017 at 9:33 AM

Last Thursday, 13 April, detectives made an arrest in connection with a burglary at a restaurant on Eastern Avenue in George Town just two days before, during which a man had grabbed money out of the cash register and run away. Detectives then determined that the man, age 27 of George Town, was linked to three other burglaries in central George Town since the end of March. All of the burglaries took place at small restaurants and two of them involved damaged property in the form of smashed windows.

The man has now been charged with Burglary in all four cases and will be in court this morning, 18 April.