Man beaten in Cayman Brac on Monday night, 17 October

From RCIPS: Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 11:44 AM

Officers are investigating a report of a beating that occurred at the Coral Isle Bar off South Side Road West on Cayman Brac on Monday night, 17 October. A man was in the bar around 8:30PM when five young men entered the bar and began beating him. The man was seriously beaten but no police or emergency services were called, and the man did not attend the hospital. A motive for the attack is not known.

Police are requesting that anyone who may have information about this incident contact Sgt. Ferguson at the Cayman Brac Police Station at 916-6553. Anonymous tips can be provided via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.