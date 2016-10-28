Man beaten in Cayman Brac on Monday night, 17 October- 2 arrests

From RCIPS: Fri 28 Oct 12:18 PM

Further to our previous press release, the Royal Cayman Island Police Service confirms the arrest two males, both residents of Cayman Brac in connection with this incident. The two, ages 18 and 16 are currently on police bail. Further arrests are expected to be made.

The victim is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

Police are requesting that anyone who may have information about this incident contact Sgt. Ferguson at the Cayman Brac Police Station at 916-6553. Anonymous tips can be provided via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS)

Previous PR

Man Beaten in Cayman Brac on Monday night, 17 October

Officers are investigating a report of a beating that occurred at the Coral Isle Bar off South Side Road West on Cayman Brac on Monday night, 17 October. A man was in the bar around 8:30PM when five young men entered the bar and began beating him. The man was seriously beaten but no police or emergency services were called, and the man did not attend the hospital. A motive for the attack is not known.

Police are requesting that anyone who may have information about this incident contact Sgt. Ferguson at the Cayman Brac Police Station at 916-6553. Anonymous tips can be provided via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.